Maharashtra: Two held for kidnapping and killing 13-year-old boy

Representative | PTI

Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a 13-year-old boy after kidnapping him from Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district for ransom, an official said.

The two accused, identified as Afzal Ansari (22) and Imran Shaikh (25), were arrested on Tuesday for the kidnapping of the teenager on July 31, he said.

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police made the arrest.

"Mayank , a resident of Mira Road, had gone missing from near his house on Sunday. A frantic search was carried out for him, but in vain. Unidentified accused later called his parents and demanded Rs 35 lakh from them. However, as they failed to pay the money, the accused killed him," the official said.

The teenager's body, which was dumped by the accused in an area under Valiv police station limits, was recovered on August 2, he said.

Offences under sections 363 (kidnapping), 387 (extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) were registered against the accused at Kashimira police station.

Police suspect that some more persons are also involved in the crime.