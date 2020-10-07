Maharashtra: Two booked for storing hazardous chemicals sans licence

A case has been registered against a godown owner and manager for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without a valid licence in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

During a raid at Deshmukh Warehousing Pvt Ltd in Rahnal on Tuesday, the police found hazardous chemicals worth over Rs 15 lakh stored in 214 metal drums, without any licence or safety precautions in place, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said.

An offence has been registered against godown owner Dattatraya Sadashiv Deshmukh and manager Nandkumar Kondiram Chiakane under relevant sections of the IPC, Environment Protection Act, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989 and Petrochemical Act, he said.

No arrests have been made in this regard so far, he added.