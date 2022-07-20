Maharashtra: Tribal dominated Nandurbar, Palghar and Gadchiroli ZPs will have 0% OBC quota

File Photo

As the saying goes the devil is in the details. There will be 0 per cent reservation to OBCs in the zilla parishads of the tribal dominated Nandurbar, Palghar and Gadchiroli districts as per the Dedicated Commission of OBCs headed by the former chief secretary Jayant Banthia. However, in other zilla parishads it will be ranging between 4.11% and 27%. The total reservation has been capped up to 50%.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that the state government will have to address the issue of zero % reservation in some of the local bodies. Former minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal also made a strong case for getting justice to OBCs in such districts with zero% quota.

The list of 34 zilla parishads with OBC reservation and seats as per the Banthia Commission’s report is as follows

Ahmednagar 27% (19 seats)

Akola 18.8% (9)

Amaravati 11.2% (6)

Aurangabad 27%. (16)

Beed 27% (16)

Bhandara 25.4% (13)

Buldhana 24.7% (15)

Chandrapur 13.9% (8)

Dhule 4.1%. (2)

Gadchiroli 0% (0)

Gondia 19.5% (10)

Hingoli 22.9% (12)

Jalgaon 22% (15)

Jalna 27% (15)

Kolhapur 26.6% (18)

Latur 27% (15)

Nagpur 18.6% (11)

Nanded 20.3% (13)

Nandurbar 0% (0)

Nashik 3.9% (2)

Osmanabad 26.7% (14)

Palghar 0% (0)

Parbhani 27% (14)

Pune 26.6% (20)

Raigad 27% (15)

Ratnagiri 27% (14)

Sangli 27% (16)

Satara 26.4% (17)

Sindhudurg 27% (13)

Solapur 27% (18)

Thane 19.3% (10)

Wardha 22.1% (11)

Washim 21.8% (11)

Yavatmal 16.6% (10)