Maharashtra Transporters Warn Of Indefinite Statewide Shutdown Over E-Challan Dispute; Protest On March 5 At Azad Maidan |

Navi Mumbai: Transporters across Maharashtra have announced a massive protest at Azad Maidan on March 5 with over one lakh vehicles, warning of an indefinite statewide shutdown from midnight if their demands are not met. The agitation, led by the Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee, is directed against e-challans and what they describe as “harsh and unjust” transport regulations.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting at Mathadi Bhavan in APMC on Thursday, committee leaders said assurances given by the government eight months ago have not been fulfilled. They alleged that despite holding 10 meetings with government representatives, no concrete action has been taken. The protest has received support from the All India Motor Transport Congress, raising the possibility of the agitation spreading nationwide.

Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana president Harsh Kotak, along with other office-bearers, criticised the e-challan system, claiming that fines of Rs 80,000 are being imposed on vehicles worth Rs 40,000. “How can transporters bear such an unjust burden? Has the government pushed us to the brink like distressed farmers?” he asked. He warned that if the administration stops vehicles on March 5, drivers will abandon them on the spot, leading to road blockades across the state.

Also Watch:

Transporters also questioned why cases are not being forwarded to court within the stipulated 90 days as required by law, demanding that such cases be cancelled if the deadline is not met. They further asked why the report of a committee formed eight months ago has not yet been released. Alleging that illegal collections continue at border check-posts despite announcements of their closure, the leaders said protest posters and black flags will be displayed on vehicles from Friday, and drivers will wear black caps as a mark of dissent.

Prasanna Patwardhan, president of the organisation and one of the leaders of the agitation, said the movement is not limited to transporters but concerns all motorists. “The burden of e-challans and stringent rules affects rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, bus owners and private car users alike. This is a people’s movement, and we appeal to the public to join us,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/