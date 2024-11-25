 Maharashtra Transport Department To Launch Online Booking For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers From November 25; Check Details
Maharashtra Transport Department To Launch Online Booking For VIP Vehicle Registration Numbers From November 25; Check Details



Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Starting November 25, 2024, the Maharashtra Transport Department will introduce an online facility for booking fancy also known as VIP vehicle registration numbers. This service, called "The Integrated Solution for Booking of Registration Mark of Choice," will allow citizens to reserve their preferred registration numbers by paying the required fees online.

According a senior officer of state transport department , The service is entirely faceless, requiring applicants to link their Aadhar with a mobile number. They will need to verify through Aadhar OTP or mobile OTP and can reserve the registration number by visiting the website: https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in.

Currently, for the reservation of registration numbers after a new series is launched, the offline auction method will continue.

For various vehicle categories, after the launch of a new series, applications for fancy/preferred numbers will be accepted by the concerned office. If more than one application is received for the same number, an auction process will be carried out. The highest bidder will be required to pay the additional amount at the office cashier, who will issue an offline payment receipt for the preferred number.

Maharashtra: 'VIP' Number Plate Revenue Rises Despite Decline In Number Of VIP Vehicle Registration...
article-image

After the completion of the offline auction process at the office, the remaining unreserved registration numbers will be available for online reservation as per the steps outlined below.

Steps for Online Booking:

Visit Website:- https://fancy.parivahan.gov.in/

► Click On: - New User? Register Now

➤ Complete registration by verifying your Email id or Mobile Number via OTP

➤ Login for registered user by User Id and Password which was received on your Email or Mobile

Enter further applicant details select choice number which was available online.

➤ Pay fees online sbi e-pay gateway and complete booking process

➤ Print E-Receipt and submit to concerned Dealer for registration

