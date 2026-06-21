Maharashtra Tragedy: 7 Devotees Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Structure In Parbhani Collapses During Construction; Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Parbhani: A major tragedy struck Maharashtra’s Parbhani district after a portion of an under-construction assembly hall at the Yashwadi Devasthan Hanuman Temple collapsed during a religious gathering, killing seven devotees and injuring at least 32 others.

The incident took place on Saturday when a large number of devotees had assembled at the temple premises. According to officials, a section of the under-construction roof and bamboo-supported structure suddenly gave way, trapping several people beneath the debris.

Update –

महाराष्ट्र में हनुमान मंदिर की अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन छत गिरने से अभी तक 7 लोगों की मौत हुई। करीब 25 घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।



CCTV देखिए 👇 https://t.co/T0WtXeqxAn pic.twitter.com/3lK7OuXyhB — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 20, 2026

Terrifying visuals of the incident, captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises, have surfaced online. The footage shows devotees gathered for darshan moments before the structure collapses abruptly, triggering panic and chaos as people get buried under the rubble.

Breaking –

महाराष्ट्र के परभणी जिले में यशवाड़ी देवस्थान में हनुमान मंदिर के हॉल की छत गिरी। हादसे में 30 से 40 श्रद्धालु घायल हुए हैं। शुरुआती रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार कुछ लोगों की मौत होने की खबर है। pic.twitter.com/zlS0DMsaDs — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) June 20, 2026

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the collapse, with local residents joining police, disaster response teams and district administration officials in clearing the debris and rescuing those trapped underneath.

Several ambulances were rushed to the spot, while injured devotees were shifted to the Parbhani District Civil Hospital and nearby medical facilities for treatment. Authorities said many of the injured sustained serious injuries, though their condition is currently being monitored by doctors.

CM Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the tragedy.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said, “The unfortunate incident at the Hanuman temple in Yashwadi, Parbhani district, where a part of the under-construction structure collapsed, has claimed the lives of several devotees. I pay heartfelt tributes to the deceased. The state government stands firmly with the affected families.”

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He added that local administration officials were present at the site and that rescue and relief operations were being carried out on a war footing.

Officials said the primary focus currently remains on ensuring that no person remains trapped under the debris. Authorities have also initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse, particularly concerning the safety standards followed during the ongoing construction work at the temple premises.

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