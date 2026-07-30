Maharashtra Traditional Fishermen Oppose Move To Allow Deep-Sea Fishing From Aug 1 | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Traditional fishing communities in Maharashtra have strongly criticised the state government’s decision to allow deep-sea fishing beyond 12 nautical miles from August 1, despite its earlier announcement extending the monsoon ban until August 15. Representatives of small-scale fishers alleged that the sudden shift favours large commercial operators at the expense of traditional fishermen.

The row comes amid the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying reiterating its annual uniform seasonal fishing ban in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) beyond territorial waters to safeguard marine resources and ensure safety during peak monsoon.

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According to an order issued by Dr Sanjay Pandey, Deputy Commissioner (Fisheries), under the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone Rules, 2025, a 61-day fishing ban was enforced on the west coast—covering Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep—from June 1 to July 31. On the east coast, the ban ran from April 15 to June 14. Non-motorised traditional fishing units remain exempt from this order.

However, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti president Devendra Damodar Tandel slammed the state government for changing its timeline without adequate notice.

Tandel pointed out that thousands of traditional fishermen had scheduled boat, engine, and net maintenance, alongside crew logistics, around the original August 15 deadline.

Consequently, while small fishers remain unprepared to set sail immediately, financially robust mechanised boat owners stand to gain an unfair early advantage during the first fortnight of August.

"The fishing ban isn't just about fishermen's welfare; it's about conserving marine fishery resources. Fish do not respect a 12-nautical-mile boundary," Tandel said, questioning why the state failed to inform local communities earlier if it knew the Centre's EEZ ban would end on July 31.

Warning of a statewide agitation, Tandel declared that traditional fishermen would not accept a policy forcing them to make sacrifices while commercial fleets reap the benefits.

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