Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2024 To Develop Cruise And Houseboat Tourism For Unique Experience

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has unveiled its ambitious Tourism Policy 2024, aiming to transform the state into a leading tourist destination in the country. The policy aims to attract a whopping Rs. 1 lakh crore investment, create 1.8 lakh jobs, and double the number of tourists in the next decade.

State Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan said, "Through the new tourism policy, the state expects an investment of approximately one lakh crore rupees and the creation of 18 lakh jobs. The goal is to double the influx of tourists over the next ten years by developing tourist destinations and infrastructure. The primary aim of this policy is to generate direct and indirect employment in both rural and urban areas through tourism. This policy will elevate Maharashtra to a leading state in the country."

The policy includes a special action force called Tourism Mitra Dal to ensure safe and responsible tourism. The Dal will be appointed through external agencies or the Maharashtra Security Force.

To promote coastal and riverine tourism, the policy includes plans to develop cruise tourism on perennial rivers such as Godavari and Narmada, as well as inland reservoirs in Konkan, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur regions.

The policy also includes incentives for tourism stakeholders, such as capital investment incentives, additional area development, CGST tax refunds, electricity tariff discounts, and other financial incentives for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

To promote skill development, the policy offers incentives for tourism and hospitality training programs, information and communication technology empowerment, and revival of rare arts and culture.

The policy aims to develop 50 sustainable tourism destinations across the state, focusing on concepts such as culture and heritage, spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, and rural tourism.

A special "Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions" (MICE) Center will be established to encourage international companies to hold conferences, conventions, and events in the state.

A grant of Rs. 25,000 per year will be given to each youth club established in government schools and colleges to promote youth tourism.

