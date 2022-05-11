Maharashtra Tourism honoured with silver play button award by YouTube; stands 2nd among Indian Tourism Boards

Maharashtra Tourism has received a Silver Play button award for crossing over 1 lac followers on YouTube. Currently at 127k subscribers, Maharashtra Tourism stands second among all the Indian Tourism Boards.

Maharashtra Tourism’s community is rapidly growing through different campaigns, informative and engaging videos that keep the audience hooked.

The Content has crossed over 10 million views, and its YouTube family is growing exponentially. Maharashtra Tourism does not just have its presence, but is also very active on social media, with over 320k followers on Instagram, 315.7k followers on Twitter and 869k followers on Facebook. With various campaigns and strategic planning, Maharashtra Tourism is making its mark on Social media, by creating awareness about its wonderful destinations, lip smacking cuisine, ancient culture, and entertaining its audience. Through their presence, Maharashtra Tourism is also engaging and building connections with the followers.

Milind Borikar, Director, Directorate of Tourism (DoT) said, "It indeed is a proud moment for us. To receive such an award, it takes team effort. Our team has been closely working to reach domestic and international audiences and communicate our message to them. We are glad and thankful to our audience for supporting us. In future, we aim to get the Golden Play button award too and go beyond with our achievements."

