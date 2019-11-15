Maharashtra: Toddler crushed to death in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A toddler was crushed to death by a four-wheeler in front of her house at Shrikrisna Nagar in Nagpur city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, when a speeding four-wheeler ran over two-and-a-half-year-old Nidhi Brijbhushan Patel who was playing on the road outside her house, an official said.

The driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. A neighbour witnessed the mishap and alerted the victim’s mother. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

An offence has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Nandanvan police station, he said.