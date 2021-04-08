Maharashtra today received 7.40 lakh vaccine doses, says Rajesh Tope

A day after the blistering attack from the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and I&B minister for poor vaccination management, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday claimed that the state has received a paltry 7.40 lakh vaccines against higher doses to other states. Tope spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan and made a fresh appeal for the supply of more vaccine doses as the state has left with stock just for three days. He highlighted that for want vaccines in a number of districts the vaccination centres were closed.

Maharashtra needs 40 lakh vaccine doses per week but it today received merely 7.40 lakh doses. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh received 44 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh 33 lakh doses, Karnataka 23 lakh doses, Gujarat 16 lakh doses, Haryana 24 lakh doses and Jharkhand 20 lakh doses.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief and Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil attacked the Centre over short supply of vaccine doses. ‘’Maharashtra has received 85 lakh vaccines but the population of Maharashtra is 12.30 crore & the number of active patients is approx 4.73 lakhs. On the other hand, Gujarat gets 80 lakh vaccines, its population is 6.50 crore & the number of active patients is approx 17,000,’’ said Patil.