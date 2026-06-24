Maharashtra To Study Australian Technology To Prevent Forest Fires: Minister Ganesh Naik | VIDEO

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said Maharashtra will send officials to Australia to study advanced technologies for forest fire prevention and management | YouTube - @maharashtra_assembly_live

Mumbai, June 23: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday said the state government plans to send a team of four Forest Department officials to Australia to study advanced technologies and best practices used to prevent and control forest fires.

Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Bhaskar Jadhav in the Legislative Assembly, Naik said it is essential to examine modern technologies and international methods for effectively tackling forest fires. MLAs Shekhar Nikam, Dilip Lande and Sunil Prabhu also participated in the discussion.

Focus On Forest Fire Prevention

The minister said the Forest Department is continuously working to prevent forest fires and protect the state's forest wealth and biodiversity.

He emphasised that public participation is crucial in these efforts and urged elected representatives and office-bearers to actively contribute to awareness campaigns on forest conservation and fire prevention.

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Australia Study Visit Planned

Naik further stated that a meeting will be convened with the concerned departments and ministers to discuss issues related to forest fires occurring on privately owned land, the losses caused by such incidents and the possibility of compensation mechanisms for affected landowners.

The proposed study visit to Australia is expected to help Maharashtra adopt advanced firefighting technologies and strengthen its forest fire management strategy.

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