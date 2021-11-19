Maharashtra to showcase its trillion-dollar vision at EXPO 2020 in Dubai

The state of Maharashtra will showcase its trillion-dollar economic vision and business attractiveness along with its cultural heritage when it launches its presence in the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from Friday.

Maharashtra’s two-week participation (Nov 19 – Dec 2) will start with the inauguration of the state’s pavilion by Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries, Gov. of Maharashtra, who will be joined by Smt. Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism and Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo, and others.

Several investor meetings to encourage investment opportunities in the state and efforts to open a channel of collaboration with global investors will form the core of the state government’s outreach as it exhibits opportunities in key sectors such as Film & Entertainment, Textiles, Environment & Energy, Agriculture, Culture & Tourism, Infrastructure among others to push its core vision of achieving a trillion-dollar economy.

The state will also sign some key investment initiatives as well as Bi-lateral agreements of economic cooperation with strategic investment and country partners. More than 15 departments of the state government will be participating to showcase their achievement and vision for the state.

Besides showcasing the business attractiveness, the state will also exhibit some of its key urban development initiatives such as AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Coastal Road Initiative, the Trans Harbor Link, and the Samruddhi Corridor, among others.

The state has divided its participation into 12 sub-themes aligning with the broader themes of the Expo – Businesses of the Future, Visioning Mumbai in 2025, Resource Security, Magnetic Maharashtra, building pathways to prosperity, Hyper Mobility, Connecting India & the World, Fashion Forward, Future Workforce, Resiliency and Climate Change, Stronger Together and Bollywood & Beyond.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:46 PM IST