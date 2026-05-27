'Maharashtra To Recommend Deserving Personalities For Padma Awards 2027': Minister Jaykumar Rawal

Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal chairs a review meeting on identifying deserving Maharashtra personalities for Padma Awards 2027 nominations | File Photo

Mumbai, May 26: Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal said the state government will recommend deserving and inspirational personalities from Maharashtra for the Padma Awards 2027 to ensure national recognition for their outstanding contributions to society.

Speaking at a review meeting of the State-Level Recommendation Committee for Padma Awards held at Mantralaya, Rawal said the government is committed to identifying individuals who have worked selflessly in various fields, often away from the spotlight, and have made a long-term positive impact on society.

Focus on merit and social contribution

The meeting was attended by School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Industries and Marathi Language Minister Uday Samant, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, and Protocol Department Secretary Rajesh Gavande.

Rawal said the selection process should prioritise actual social contribution, consistency in work and inspirational leadership over publicity or public image.

He stressed that only truly deserving individuals with remarkable achievements should be recommended to maintain the prestige and credibility of the Padma Awards.

Wide range of fields under consideration

The committee discussed identifying personalities from fields such as art, literature, education, social work, science, agriculture, industry, environment and public service for national recognition.

Committee members also emphasised the need for a transparent and merit-based recommendation process to honour individuals engaged in consistent and socially impactful work.

The state-level committee, constituted as per the guidelines of the Central Government, will examine various proposals before forwarding final recommendations to the Centre.

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Recommendations to be sent for Padma Awards 2027

The process has been initiated to ensure that more deserving personalities from Maharashtra receive Padma honours to be announced on Republic Day, January 26, 2027.

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