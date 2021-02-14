Maharashtra to receive light to moderate rainfall from Feb 16

With rain activity predicted for the interior parts of Maharashtra from February 16 to February 18 by India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures in Mumbai too is expected to dip during the same time. IMD has forecasted both maximum and minimum temperatures in the city to drop by at least 2 to 3 degrees.

"As per the forecast issued by IMD, parts of Maharashtra is likely to witness light to moderate rain associated with thunderstorm/lightning between February 16 to February 18. Farmers advised to take harvested crops under shelters. Also, please follow safety from lightning," tweeted KS Hosalikar, IMD.

According to the IMD forecast, rain activity is very likely to start over parts of interior Maharashtra from February 16 for the subsequent three days. Under the influence of a trough in lower level easterlies, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected, said IMD officials.

On Sunday, minimum temperatures recorded in the city by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 20.5 degrees and 19.4 degrees, respectively. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures recorded by the Santacruz observatory on Sunday was 31.4 degrees, while the Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperatures of 29.5 degrees.

Under the influence of a trough in lower level easterlies, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha at a few places during the above period. "Mumbai is, therefore, expected to be cooler as both maximum and minimum temperatures will drop by 2 degrees to 3 degrees," said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist, IMD.

While the IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places in Hingoli, Nanded, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Parbhani, regions of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

A private weather agency Skymet on its website stated, "The weather, which is dry and clear, will change in the next few days. This change is expected from February 16. Before this, the weather will remain dry throughout India. A cyclonic circulation is currently over Central India, which will gradually move towards Odisha. Apart from this, a trough will form from Kerala to Marathwada. Both these systems will be gradual and effective, and two opposite direction winds will arrive over Central India, due to which the weather will change and rain will start from February 16 in Central India."