Maharashtra to organise mini Olympic on May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day, announces Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra’s Dy CM Ajit Pawar announced that a mini Olympics will be organized in order to promote and encourage Olympic sports among youth, reported All India radio News.

He also said, competition will be arranged around May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:09 PM IST