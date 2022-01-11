e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:09 PM IST

Maharashtra to organise mini Olympic on May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day, announces Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

It will be organized in order to promote and encourage Olympic sports among youth.
FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Advertisement

Maharashtra’s Dy CM Ajit Pawar announced that a mini Olympics will be organized in order to promote and encourage Olympic sports among youth, reported All India radio News.

He also said, competition will be arranged around May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day.

ALSO READ

2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing seals off 'bubble' as country prepares for mass sporting event 2022 Winter Olympics: Beijing seals off 'bubble' as country prepares for mass sporting event
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Advertisement