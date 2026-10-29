Maharashtra To Observe Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Week From November 11 To 18, Focus On Tribal Welfare Schemes & Beneficiary Outreach |

Mumbai: The Tribal Development Department has directed officials to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the last person in the tribal community during Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Week, while highlighting the contributions of tribal heroes and creating awareness about their legacy.

Also Watch:

The week will be observed from November 11 to 18 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Officials have been asked to prepare a comprehensive programme to publicise welfare schemes at the grassroots level, connect eligible beneficiaries with government initiatives and coordinate with concerned departments to resolve local issues.

All project officers have been instructed to prepare detailed action plans based on local requirements. They must coordinate with public representatives, guardian ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials of the concerned departments to ensure effective implementation. Press conferences should also be organised in coordination with district information officers, while print, electronic and social media should be used extensively to publicise the initiatives.

Special emphasis has been placed on interacting with beneficiaries of schemes implemented under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, Nucleus Budget and District Planning Committees to assess their impact and ensure effective delivery.

The programme will also include cleaning memorials and statues of tribal freedom fighters, paying tributes, processions and दीपोत्सव (lamp-lighting ceremonies) to highlight the contribution of tribal leaders.

Officials have been directed to organise camps to address the grievances of forest rights holders and conduct health check-ups and awareness programmes. Special efforts should be made to reach particularly vulnerable tribal groups and communities, including Katkari, Kolam, Madia and Pardhi, and resolve issues relating to caste certificates, Aadhaar registration, out-of-school children and access to welfare schemes.

Beneficiaries of schemes run by the Tribal Development Department and the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation should also share their experiences on social media to demonstrate the impact of government initiatives.

The meeting was attended online by department secretary Vijay Waghmare, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, additional commissioners from Nashik, Thane, Nagpur and Amravati divisions, and project officers from various districts.