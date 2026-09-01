Maharashtra To Hold Statewide ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh’ On September 29 To Boost Youth Employment Opportunities

The statewide employment initiative will bring companies and young jobseekers together for direct interviews and career opportunities | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: Maharashtra will organise a statewide ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh’ on September 29, 2026, to provide young people with greater employment opportunities matching their educational qualifications, skills and capabilities, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil urged colleges across the state to take the initiative and actively participate in the programme to connect students with potential employers.

A meeting to discuss the organisation of the ‘Rojgar Mahakumbh Maharashtra’ was held at Mantralaya under Patil’s chairmanship. Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Higher Education Director Dr Shailendra Devlankar, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education Director Dr Pramod Naik, Maharashtra State Board of Art Education Director Vinod Dandage and Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni, along with senior officials, attended the meeting.

Focus On Employment-Oriented Skills

Patil said higher education should not be limited to degree-oriented learning and that students must also acquire employment-oriented skills. He called upon colleges to strengthen coordination with industries, companies and entrepreneurs to bridge the gap between industry requirements and students’ skill sets.

The Rojgar Mahakumbh will bring several companies and employment opportunities under one roof, enabling young jobseekers to appear for direct interviews. The initiative is expected to save students time and help them find jobs suited to their skills.

Colleges Asked To Hold Job Fairs

Patil also directed colleges to organise regular skill-development programmes, career guidance sessions and job fairs based on the requirements of industries in their respective areas.

He stressed the need for educational institutions and the industry to work together to ensure that young people have access to employment or self-employment opportunities after completing their education.

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Patil said the Rojgar Mahakumbh could become an effective platform for bringing Maharashtra’s youth into the mainstream employment sector and appealed to more colleges to participate and create new career opportunities for students.

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