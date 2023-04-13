Maharashtra to have 5-6 logistics parks, confirms Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai, Apr. 13: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that five to six logistics parks will be set up in Maharashtra on behalf of hisministry.

He said construction of dry ports at Jalna and Wardha was complete and work on similar ports in Nashik and Pune was being undertaken.

The minister was speaking at the 11th Biennial International Conference on Ports, Shipping and Logistics.

Gadkari said passenger water transport between Mumbai and Goa would be a game-changer in the region as it is very cost-effective compared to road and rail transport. The cost of transport would further come down if alternative fuels are used, he said.

Govt 'working to reduce logistics cost to 9% by 2024'

The minister expressed regret over the delay in the Mumbai-Goa highway project, and said several factors, such as problems related to contractors as well as difficulties in land acquisition, were to blame.

The Union government has started work on 36 green highway projects, and it is paying more than the market value as compensation for land acquired for them, he claimed. That’s why land acquisition is no longer a problem when it comes to highway projects, he said.

“We are working to reduce logistics cost to 9% by 2024. it is currently 14-16%. Better roads and lower logistics costs will help in enhancement of trade business and industry,” Gadkari said.