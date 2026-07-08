Maharashtra To Fast-Track MAGNET 2.0 To Boost Farm Market Access, Processing And Exports

Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal reviewed the MAGNET project and directed officials to expedite the proposed MAGNET 2.0 initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal has said the State government will strengthen market access, post-harvest infrastructure and export opportunities for farmers while accelerating the proposed MAGNET 2.0 project.

MAGNET 2.0 To Be Fast-Tracked

Chairing a review meeting of the Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) Project at Sahyadri Guest House, Rawal directed officials to expedite administrative and financial processes to secure the next stage of approval from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is supporting the project through the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board.

The minister said the project should focus on strengthening Farmer Producer Companies (FPOs), agricultural value chains and post-harvest infrastructure to help farmers access domestic and international markets.

He also directed officials to modernise Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), expand digital systems, develop a hub-and-spoke logistics model and integrate agricultural value chains with major infrastructure projects such as JNPT, Vadhavan Port and the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Project Benefits Farmers

According to officials, the MAGNET project has so far trained more than 33,000 horticulture farmers, financed 66 post-harvest infrastructure sub-projects and extended concessional financial assistance to 150 Farmer Producer Companies and value-chain investors.

Innovative agricultural technologies have been adopted by 73 FPOs, while facilities at 21 Agricultural Produce Market Committees have been modernised.

The project has directly benefited around 2.32 lakh farmers, generated nearly 4,300 jobs—48% of them for women—and attracted private investment of Rs 271 crore.

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Focus On Value Chains

Under the proposed MAGNET 2.0 initiative, the government plans to develop 23 agricultural value chains, train over one lakh farmers, create greenfield agri-infrastructure, strengthen processing, storage and export facilities, and provide greater financial support to Farmer Producer Companies.

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