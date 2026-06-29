Maharashtra To Expand Health Insurance Scheme Coverage, Seven Hills Hospital Concerns Under Review | File Pic Representational Image

Mumbai, June 29: The Maharashtra government is making efforts to bring more hospitals under its flagship health insurance schemes and will hold discussions with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over concerns regarding the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital, the Assembly was told on Monday.

Replying to a calling attention motion, Minister of State for Health Meghana Bordikar said the government has directed charitable and major private hospitals to implement the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to ensure that poor patients receive cashless treatment.

She said the government has already held meetings with major hospitals and is persuading them to join the scheme.

Demand to Expand Health Scheme Coverage

During the debate, Murji Patel (Shiv Sena) complained that several hospitals were still not implementing government health schemes, forcing patients to incur medical bills running into Rs 20-25 lakh.

He urged the government to ensure that all charitable hospitals extend the benefits of state-sponsored health schemes.

Seven Hills Hospital Concerns

Raising concerns over the BMC's purported plan to lease Seven Hills Hospital to a private operator, MLAs Amin Patel and Aslam Sheikh (both Congress) demanded that the civic-run facility continue to serve poor and local residents and should not be privatised.

Responding to the issue, Bordikar said the administration of Seven Hills Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

She, however, assured the House that the government would convene a meeting with civic authorities to discuss members' concerns and examine their demands.

Government Assures Better Healthcare Access

The minister also said hospitals such as Apex Hospital are providing cashless treatment under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, and beneficiaries of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana are also eligible for treatment there.

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar, meanwhile, stressed the need for more charitable hospitals in Mumbai's suburbs.

Addressing complaints about the condition of charitable hospitals, including shortages of doctors and inadequate infrastructure, Bordikar said the government is conducting inspections and monitoring such institutions to improve healthcare services and ensure quality treatment for patients.

She added that the government would continue to hold discussions with hospitals across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to expand the coverage of state health schemes and improve access to affordable healthcare.

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