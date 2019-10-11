Maharashtra to celebrate National Postal Week

Mumbai: The Maharashtra and Goa Circle of the India Post is celebrating National Postal Week to spread awareness about services being provided by the department and efforts made to meet changing requirements of customers.

The National Postal Week, which ends on October 15, involves various programmes and it started with celebration of the World Post Day on October 9.

The week is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss capital Berne.

Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of Maharashtra and Goa Circle H C Agrawal said October 9 was celebrated as the World Post Day and October 10 as the Banking Day.

"October 11 will be observed as the Postal Life Insurance Day, October 12 as the Philately Day, October 14 as the Business Development Day and October 15 as the Mails Day," Agrawal said.

The postal circle is observing the National Postal Week in each of the six regions under its jurisdiction - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa.

Agrawal said the recently launched India Post Payments Bank has received overwhelmed response from customers. He said "4,000 to 5,000 customers are opening account with us on an average daily basis".

"The department is aware of the changing requirements of customers and has introduced a slew of services like speed post, express/business parcel, business post, e-post and money remittance services, among others.

"Besides to develop our business, the post office has tied up with Regional Transport Offices (RTO), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and the Maharashtra Police for e-challan payment for traffic rule violations," Agrawal said.

The department has opened several business parcel centres across the circle and has entered into commercial tie-ups with dozens of e-commerce companies, he added.