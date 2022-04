Maharashtra Energy minister Nitin Raut has said that the state government has decided to buy additional power from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) in order to avoid load shedding and ensure a smooth supply of electricity.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of Council of Ministers held today.

The state government has also decided to purchase electricity at a higher rate than the previous agreement, Raut said.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:42 PM IST