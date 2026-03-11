Maharashtra To Appoint 200 Licensed Private Surveyors To Clear Pending Land Measurement Cases

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announces plan to appoint private surveyors to speed up land measurement and boundary cases across Maharashtra | File Pic

Mumbai, March 10: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced that the state government will appoint 200 licensed private surveyors to speed up pending land measurement cases and provide faster services to citizens.

Private surveyors to begin work after training

Speaking in the Legislature, Bawankule said the surveyors will begin field work from March 30, 2026, after completing a two-week special training programme. The move is expected to reduce the land measurement process to 15–30 days.

Move aimed at clearing pending cases

He said several cases related to sub-division, boundary fixation and non-agricultural land measurement were pending due to a shortage of manpower.

A pilot project will be implemented in 18 talukas with the highest number of pending cases, where private surveyors will work jointly with government officials. Digital maps and GIS details will be uploaded to the system for verification.

Relief for small farmers under consideration

During the discussion, former minister Jayant Patil suggested concessions in measurement fees for small farmers, to which Bawankule said the government was considering relief for those owning less than 2.5 acres of land.

