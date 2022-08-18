e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Three held for gang-rape of 12-year-girl in Virar; one accused on the run

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 06:48 PM IST
Three persons have been arrested in Virar in Palghar district for alleged involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl was gang-raped on Tuesday morning and one person was on the run, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

"Those arrested include a woman and all are in the 20-22 age group. The victim was taken by the woman accused to an isolated place where three of the latter's friends arrived. Two of the men raped her while the third molested her," he said.

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, Warade added.

