Maharashtra Task Force Recommends Examining MCOCA Action Against Repeat Offenders In Illegal Sex Determination, Abortion Cases

Maharashtra’s task force is stepping up enforcement against illegal sex determination tests, unlawful abortions and networks involved in female foeticide | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Maharashtra government will strengthen district-level mechanisms and intensify coordination between the health, police and revenue departments to curb illegal sex determination tests and unlawful abortions, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the first meeting of the state-level task force constituted to tackle the illegal practice. Legislative Council member Dr Neelam Gorhe, who heads the task force, MLAs Dr Manisha Kayande, Uma Khapre and Sneha Dubey, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The task force decided to hold review meetings in Palghar, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik before the winter session of the state legislature. The functioning of district committees and authorised health officials in municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads will also be reviewed, while action taken in each case will be monitored weekly, Gorhe said.

MCOCA Action Recommended

The task force has recommended examining the legal provisions for invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against doctors and others repeatedly involved in organised illegal sex determination and abortion operations.

Abitkar has agreed to examine the legal options in consultation with the Law and Judiciary Department, Gorhe said. The task force will also pursue measures to prevent accused persons from tampering with evidence and ensure action against the entire network involved in such offences.

The government will also focus on identifying unregistered centres, preventing illegal diagnostic tests conducted at homes and monitoring the online sale of portable sonography machines. Gorhe suggested that the Centre and online platforms be approached to verify buyers' eligibility and maintain records of the sale and purchase of such equipment.

Focus On District Enforcement

Abitkar directed officials to ensure adequate manpower for the task force, strengthen district committees and regularly review enforcement.

Kayande called for surveys and inspections in areas reporting a declining sex ratio among girls without waiting for complaints. Khapre suggested assigning district-wise responsibilities to task force members, while Dubey highlighted concerns over illegal sex determination reaching tribal areas.

Gorhe said preventing female foeticide should not be treated as a responsibility of women alone and called for greater participation by male public representatives. She also proposed a joint standard operating procedure for the health and police departments and a coordination meeting with the Director General of Police.

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Call To Protect Girl Children

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Gorhe said concrete measures were necessary to protect the birth of girls and improve the sex ratio at birth.

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