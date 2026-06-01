Maharashtra Targets 100% Electric ST Bus Fleet by 2047, CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Roadmap |

Maharashtra has outlined an ambitious roadmap to transform its public transport system, with plans to convert the entire fleet of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, ST, into electric buses by 2047. The initiative was reviewed at a high level meeting held in Mumbai on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The meeting focused on accelerating the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable public transport while improving passenger comfort and reducing emissions across the state.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis chairs a meeting regarding the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's e-buses.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior officials were present.



🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या अध्यक्षतेखाली महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळाच्या ई-बसेस… pic.twitter.com/BtI1XCmix8 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 1, 2026

Phased Transition to Electric Mobility

As part of the state's long term vision under the Developed Maharashtra initiative, the ST Corporation aims to convert 50 per cent of its fleet into electric buses by 2029. The target will increase to 80 per cent by 2035, before reaching complete electrification by 2047.

To support this large scale transition, Chief Minister Fadnavis directed officials to expedite the installation of charging stations and other supporting infrastructure required for the operation of electric buses. He emphasised that the charging network must expand in tandem with the growing electric fleet to ensure uninterrupted services.

Technology Driven Planning

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed the importance of using technology to improve operational efficiency. He directed officials to study potential routes for electric buses using Artificial Intelligence, allowing authorities to identify the most suitable corridors for deployment.

Fadnavis further instructed that buses supplied under the project should be inspected within seven days of delivery to avoid delays in their induction into service. He also called for the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem for electric mobility, including maintenance facilities and operational support systems.

In addition, officials were asked to examine routes currently served by private bus operators and explore opportunities for introducing electric bus alternatives on those corridors.

Support Through State Policy

The state's existing electric vehicle policy offers incentives to encourage the adoption of electric buses in public transport. Under the policy, a subsidy of 10 per cent of the vehicle cost, or up to Rs 20 lakh per bus, is available for 1,500 electric buses.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is currently implementing a major project involving 5,150 electric buses under the GCC model. Fadnavis said the initiative would provide passengers with modern, comfortable and pollution free travel while supporting Maharashtra's environmental goals.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and senior government officials were also present at the meeting.

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