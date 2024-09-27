 Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural Gas
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural Gas

Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural Gas

Tatkare’s new role comes at a time when the petroleum and natural gas sector is experiencing rapid growth, contributing significantly to the nation's economic development.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Tatkare | ANI

Sunil Tatkare, a Member of Parliament and state president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. His appointment has garnered widespread congratulations and is viewed as a significant honor for both Maharashtra and his constituency, Raigad.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare’s Kasara To CSMT Train Journey Criticised For Timing, Sparks...
article-image

Tatkare’s new role comes at a time when the petroleum and natural gas sector is experiencing rapid growth, contributing significantly to the nation's economic development. The committee consists of 31 members from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, placing Tatkare at the forefront of discussions in a sector that has seen an annual growth rate of approximately 3 to 5 percent.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare’s Kasara To CSMT Train Journey Criticised For Timing, Sparks...
article-image

The petroleum and natural gas industry plays a crucial role in national and international trade, influencing import-export policies, infrastructure development, and industrial growth. This sector is often referred to as the “fuel and engine” of the country’s economic progress, underscoring its foundational importance to India’s overall prosperity. Tatkare’s leadership in this pivotal area is celebrated as a point of pride for the state of Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural Gas
Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural Gas
FPJ Dialogue: 'Satellite Service Will Help Manage Natural Disasters Effectively,' Says Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil
FPJ Dialogue: 'Satellite Service Will Help Manage Natural Disasters Effectively,' Says Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil
Video: English Fans Boo Australia As Josh Inglis Claims Catch After Ball Bounces In Front Of Him During 4th ODI
Video: English Fans Boo Australia As Josh Inglis Claims Catch After Ball Bounces In Front Of Him During 4th ODI
Haryana Polls: Tosham's Hot Seat Heats Up As Ex-CM Bansi Lal's Heirs Clash For Control Amid BJP Rebel Threat
Haryana Polls: Tosham's Hot Seat Heats Up As Ex-CM Bansi Lal's Heirs Clash For Control Amid BJP Rebel Threat
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural...

Maharashtra: MP Sunil Tatkare Elected Chairman Of Parliamentary Committee On Petroleum And Natural...

FPJ Dialogue: 'Satellite Service Will Help Manage Natural Disasters Effectively,' Says Maharashtra...

FPJ Dialogue: 'Satellite Service Will Help Manage Natural Disasters Effectively,' Says Maharashtra...

Jai Hind College Emphasises ‘Tourism, Peace, And sustainability’ On World Tourism Day

Jai Hind College Emphasises ‘Tourism, Peace, And sustainability’ On World Tourism Day

Fadnavis Mantralaya Office Vandalised: Accused Mumbai Woman ‘Desperate’ To Get Actor Salman...

Fadnavis Mantralaya Office Vandalised: Accused Mumbai Woman ‘Desperate’ To Get Actor Salman...

Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details...

Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details...