Sunil Tatkare | ANI

Sunil Tatkare, a Member of Parliament and state president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. His appointment has garnered widespread congratulations and is viewed as a significant honor for both Maharashtra and his constituency, Raigad.

Tatkare’s new role comes at a time when the petroleum and natural gas sector is experiencing rapid growth, contributing significantly to the nation's economic development. The committee consists of 31 members from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, placing Tatkare at the forefront of discussions in a sector that has seen an annual growth rate of approximately 3 to 5 percent.

The petroleum and natural gas industry plays a crucial role in national and international trade, influencing import-export policies, infrastructure development, and industrial growth. This sector is often referred to as the “fuel and engine” of the country’s economic progress, underscoring its foundational importance to India’s overall prosperity. Tatkare’s leadership in this pivotal area is celebrated as a point of pride for the state of Maharashtra.