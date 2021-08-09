Maharashtra: Students can apply for Class 11 FYJC admission from August 16

Students can register online for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) at 11thadmission.org.in starting from August 16. Students need to fill part 1 of the form while, the schedule to fill part 2 of the form will be announced later.

Students can register, generate login id and password for their online application for FYJC admission and fill part 1 of the application form. The directorate of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune released the schedule for Class 11 FYJC online admission on Monday.

Secondary schools and junior colleges will then verify forms submitted by students from August 17 onwards. The department said, "Timetable for filling part 2 of the application form will be announced later."

As optional Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for Class 11 FYJC admission this year on August 21, students will be allowed to fill part 2 of the form post the exam.