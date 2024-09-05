 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Introduces New Policy For Disabled Passengers
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Introduces New Policy For Disabled Passengers

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
MSRTC buses |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a new policy ensuring permanently reserved seats for disabled passengers across all types of its bus services. This initiative aims to enhance the comfort and convenience of travel for individuals with disabilities.

According to a recent circular from the Traffic Department, reserved seating will be implemented on all types of bus services, including regular, ordinary, and premium services such as Shivneri bus services. Under this policy, the bus conductor will be responsible for ensuring that these seats are available for disabled passengers, regardless of where they board the bus during their journey.

If a disabled passenger boards a bus, they will be given priority for the reserved seat, even if it is currently occupied by a regular passenger. The bus conductor must immediately accommodate the disabled passenger and provide the necessary assistance. Additionally, conductors and drivers are instructed to prioritize disabled passengers during boarding and alighting, and to assist with informing them of their stop and helping them exit the bus.

This move is part of MSRTC’s broader efforts to improve accessibility and ensure a more inclusive travel experience for all passengers.

