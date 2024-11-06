Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Sees Surge In Case Intake And Disposals Under Justice K K Tated

Justice K K Tated | File Photo

Mumbai: Since the appointment of Justice K.K. Tated (Retd.) and members M.A. Sayeed and retired IPS officer Sanjay Kumar, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has witnessed a marked increase in case registrations and disposals, particularly with a focus on suo motu cases. Since this panel assumed office in December 2021, the SHRC has taken up and resolved 536 overall cases, many of which were disposed of in brief hearings.

Statistics from the SHRC’s office reveal the upward trend in case admissions and resolutions. Annual registrations jumped from 83 cases in 2019 to 208 cases in 2023, with 126 cases already registered in 2024 as of October 21. An anonymous official noted that the commission has its primary focus toward suo motu cognizance, underscoring the commitment to uphold the rights of individuals who may struggle to approach legal forums directly.

“Our aim is to ensure each citizen’s rights are safeguarded,” the official stated. “By taking suo motu cognizance, we position ourselves as advocates for the common man, understanding the hurdles they might face in seeking justice. This proactive approach allows us to directly address potential human rights violations.”

The SHRC’s dedication to speedy resolutions has also contributed to a fivefold increase in case volume. “Previously, we handled about five cases daily; now, we sometimes receive as many as 20 to 25 complaints in a single day,” the official explained, attributing this influx to efficient case management. With an average case disposal time of under one year, the commission discourages unnecessary adjournments and enforces timely follow-ups with relevant government departments and other entities.

In addition to case resolutions, the commission has significantly boosted compensation awards for affected individuals during this tenure, added the official.

The SHRC has also expanded its outreach through special drives across Maharashtra. These include awareness programs on transgender rights, bonded labor, and superstition elimination. One notable initiative in April 2024 involved distributing AI-powered glasses to visually impaired individuals to aid daily tasks. In total, the SHRC conducted 14 such awareness programs this year, actively promoting human rights statewide.

One of the SHRC’s key outreach efforts involves conducting hearings in remote regions, including Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and Amravati, where rights violations are often unreported. To ensure justice reaches underserved populations, the entire SHRC panel frequently travels to these areas, providing on-site hearings. Special provisions, like sign language support, have also been introduced to better serve differently-abled individuals.

With these ongoing efforts, the Maharashtra SHRC continues to strengthen its role as a guardian for human rights, working tirelessly to ensure justice is accessible to all citizens.