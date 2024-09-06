Maharashtra: State Employees Get Flexibility In Pension Options, Agitation Ends After CM Eknath Shinde's Assurance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a meeting with employees' unions has said the state government employees and officers can choose an option from the Centre's Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the National Pension Scheme (NPS), and the revised pension scheme announced by the state government in the budget session.

CM Shinde clarified that the employees didn't need to opt for the UPS only. In response to the CM's assurance, the employee unions have suspended their agitation.

Read Also The Unified Pension Scheme Combines The Best Of OPS And NPS

The late Wednesday night meeting took place days after the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to implement the Centre's UPS for the state government employees in Maharashtra. The employee unions had pressed for the implementation of the revised pension scheme announced in the state legislature.