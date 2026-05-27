 Maharashtra State Cyber Department Brought Under DGP’s Direct Control To Streamline Cybercrime Operations
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Maharashtra State Cyber Department Brought Under DGP’s Direct Control To Streamline Cybercrime Operations

The Maharashtra government has placed the Maharashtra State Cyber department under the direct control of the Director General of Police (DGP) to strengthen coordination against cybercrime. Under a new Government Resolution, all proposals and strategic plans of the cyber wing will now be routed through the DGP’s office to reduce delays and improve operational efficiency.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Maharashtra State Cyber Department Brought Under DGP’s Direct Control To Streamline Cybercrime Operations
Maharashtra State Cyber Department Brought Under DGP’s Direct Control To Streamline Cybercrime Operations | file pic

Mumbai: The state government has brought the Maharashtra State Cyber department under the direct administrative control of the Director General of Police (DGP) to create a unified operational framework for tackling cybercrimes across the state.

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A Government Resolution said the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber, Mumbai, will no longer report through its earlier intermediate structure involving the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

All future proposals and strategic plans will be routed to the state through the DGP’s office, to reduce delays.

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