Maharashtra State Cyber Department Brought Under DGP’s Direct Control To Streamline Cybercrime Operations | file pic

Mumbai: The state government has brought the Maharashtra State Cyber department under the direct administrative control of the Director General of Police (DGP) to create a unified operational framework for tackling cybercrimes across the state.

Also Watch:

A Government Resolution said the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber, Mumbai, will no longer report through its earlier intermediate structure involving the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

All future proposals and strategic plans will be routed to the state through the DGP’s office, to reduce delays.