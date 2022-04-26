Maharashtra: State Congress meet becomes a free-for-all session to air their complaints

Amid trading of charges between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and BJP, the Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party’s meeting on Tuesday turned out to be a free-for-all to voice anger and complaints by the legislators against the party ministers. The meeting was chaired by legislature party leader and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

A senior legislator told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Most of the legislators made serious complaints about lack of availability of funds in their respective constituencies. Besides, they were agitated over lack of coordination by the Congress ministers and also the district guardian ministers that is leading to a communication gap. Some legislators also complained about lack of initiative at the party level to organise workshops, rallies in districts as done by ally NCP.’’

Another legislator said some legislators demanded the Congress party’s participation in district level committees and also appointment of a special minister especially where the party’s district guardian minister is not there.

Taking the serious note of restlessness among legislators, Thorat said a group of 10 legislators will meet every week while a committee comprising four senior party ministers will be formed for the redressal of grievances. Besides, Thorat added he would meet legislators on every Tuesday in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the meeting passed a resolution condemning the arrest of Jignesh Mevani by Assam police. ‘’Assam’s BJP government’s action against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani is wrong and anti-democracy. He was re-arrested in a false case after getting bail. We condemned this act. Congress will fight BJP’s tyranny with all our strength,’’ said Thorat after the meeting passed the resolution.

Thereafter, Thorat led the delegation and submitted a memorandum to state Governor BS Koshyari to protest against the 'unjust' arrest of Mevani.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 09:50 PM IST