Maharashtra SSC results declared: Mumbai's pass percentage stands at 99.96%, Konkan region gets a perfect score

Mumbai: The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board results were declared online by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday and girls have outshone boys. The overall pass percentage in the state was 99.95 per cent while that for Mumbai was 99.96 per cent with Konkan region securing an impressive 100 per cent.

However, students were unable to check their results from 1pm till late night on Friday due to technical issues, though the MSBSHSE had released result data. On Friday evening, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, said, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to technical issues. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible, to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Gradually, students will be able to check their SSC results online.”

The Konkan region stood tall in the state, with a perfect pass percentage, followed by Amravati at 99.98 per cent. Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Latur all had a pass percentage of 99.96 per cent, Kolhapur, 99.92 per cent and Nagpur, 99.84 per cent.

Of the 15,75,752 students in all, 15,74,994 students passed, leading to an overall pass percentage of 99.95 per cent. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 99.96 to the latter’s 99.94 per cent. Of 7,25,122 girls, 7,24,852 passed while 8,50,142 out of 8,50,630 boys, did so.

In Maharashtra, 6,48,683 students scored above 75 per cent, 6,98,885 students above 60 per cent, 2,18,070 above 45 per cent and 9,356 above 35 per cent. In Mumbai, 1,10,979 students scored above 75 per cent, 1,59,811 above 60 per cent, 72,917 scored above 45 per cent and 3,830 students scored above 35 per cent.

This year, SSC board examinations, which were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021, had to be cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Students’ results were computed based on an assessment policy wherein 50 marks per subject were based on their final scores in Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations in Class 10 and 20 marks on the final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessments in Class 10.

Following the declaration of results, the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class 11 (First Year Junior College - FYJC) will be conducted by July-end or in the first week of August.

Students appearing for the optional CET will be given first preference for admission to FYJC, based on their CET scores, Gaikwad said.