Maharashtra: Spiritual Leaders From Across Religions Promote Yoga At National Conclave By Kaivalyadhama Institute In Lonavala

Opening Ceremony of the two-days national conclave on yoga hosted by Lonavala-based Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute. | FPJ

Spiritual gurus from multiple faiths came together to participate in a two-days national conclave on yoga hosted by Lonavala-based Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute. The event witnessed the presence of spiritual masters from Jainism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, and Parsi faiths who deliberated and shared their views on yoga.

Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute and Research Centre, one of the oldest yoga institutes in the world and the first yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research on yoga, hosted the National Conclave on Yoga - an Instrument of Cultural Symphony and Harmony’ at the institute’s Lonavala-based ashram on October 18 and 19.

Dr. O.P. Tiwari, chairman of Kaivalyadhama, said, “Yoga is a binding force for cultural harmony cutting across communities, regions, traditions, and religions. We are grateful to have enlightened spiritual masters at this conclave to present their views and insights on different faiths. It was an enriching sessions for all the participants by learning about how Yoga can facilitate achieving higher purpose in life.”

Dr. Satya Pal Singh at the two-days national conclave on yoga hosted by Lonavala-based Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute. | FPJ

His Eminence Chokyong Palga Rinpoche | FPJ

The national conclave, over the two days, hosted various discourses, panel discussions, and experiential sessions by the spiritual masters for the participants of this national conclave on yoga. The conclave was inaugurated in the august presence of President of Haridwar’s Suratgiri Bangla and president of Sanyas Ashram Mumbai Swami Vishweshwarananda Giri. Internationally acclaimed Jain spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, Tibetan Buddhist Lama Chokyong Palga Rinpoche, president of The Yoga Institute Mumbai Hansa Yogendra and former union cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu also joined the two-day event.

Chokyong Palga Rinpoche, said, “Human beings are seekers, and we all want to seek something meaningful but we always seek it outside. In our lives everything that we seek outside is compoundable, and all compoundable phenomena are impermanent. When you look inside yourself, happiness arises, it remains and becomes a part of yourself without going away and on a spiritual path you can find happiness coming to you as spontaneous.”

Swami Niranjananda Saraswati with Shree Subodh Tiwari | FPJ

Paramacharya, Paramahamsa, Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati, Padma Bhushan, Bihar School of Yoga | FPJ

Acharya Lokesh Muni said, “Yoga means binding. In the world here are two energies of positivity and negativity. Yoga finishes our negativity from within and activates positive and constructive energies in us. Science is not against spiritualism, but both of them complement each other, and the scientific research through yoga being done at Kaivalyadhama, is commendable.”

Audience | FPJ

Suresh Prabhu said, “We have a big challenge in our personal lives, and the social political life of the world, where people are divided, sun-divided, multi-divided for many reasons, and divine blessing is the only thing that can save us from this imminent danger and catastrophe. Today, when we are getting divided, we have a platform of yoga that binds us all.”