Maharashtra Speeds Up Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Despite No Cases Reported In 2026

Maharashtra has intensified Japanese Encephalitis vaccination and mosquito-control measures as a preventive step despite zero cases in 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: Despite no cases of Japanese encephalitis being reported so far in 2026, Maharashtra has intensified its vaccination drive and preventive measures to keep the disease under control. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state administration remains on high alert and is accelerating immunisation efforts as a precautionary step.

Low case trends in recent years

Highlighting recent trends, the Chief Minister noted that cases have remained low over the past few years—2 in 2022, 5 in 2023, 5 cases with 2 deaths in 2024, and 7 cases with 1 death in 2025—while no cases have been recorded so far this year.

About the disease

Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease that affects the brain and can lead to severe complications, including seizures and death. Survivors may suffer long-term neurological issues, with children being particularly vulnerable.

Vaccination progress across districts

The state has achieved significant progress in its vaccination campaign between April 2025 and February 2026, with 89.26% coverage for the first dose and 78.68% for the second dose.

Districts such as Dharashiv, Latur, and Solapur have performed well, while Raigad and parts of Pune and PCMC are still lagging in second-dose coverage.

High-risk regions identified

Most past cases have been reported from Vidarbha districts, including Nagpur, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, which are considered more vulnerable due to favourable conditions for mosquito breeding and animal contact.

Preventive measures strengthened

The government has strengthened surveillance, mosquito control measures such as fogging, diagnostic testing, and public awareness campaigns. Sentinel centres are operational in key districts, and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) are available in 16 districts for treatment.

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Public advisory issued

The health department has urged citizens to complete vaccination, take precautions against mosquito bites, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever or neurological signs appear.

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