Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and partner agree to resolve disputes through mediator

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde, on Thursday, told the Bombay High Court that he and his partner, with whom he has two children, have agreed to resolve their disputes amicably through a mediator.

A bench of Justice Anil Menon was informed by both Munde and the woman that they have agreed to appoint former chief justice Vijaya Tahilramani of the Madras High Court as the mediator to adjudicate and resolve their disputes.

Having considered the submissions, Justice Menon has requested CJ Tahilramani to conduct a preliminary meeting and fix a date for the same.

The bench was dealing with the defamation suit filed by Munde, seeking injunction against the woman from posting his private photos on social media.

Notably, the judge had, in December, ordered the woman against posting any photos of the social justice minister on social media. The interim relief for Munde would continue till the mediator decides the case.

It would not be out of place to mention that, in December last year, the woman's sister had filed a rape case against Munde, however, the same was later withdrawn.