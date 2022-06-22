Maharashtra: Six more cases of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron detected | PTI

Six more patients infected with BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to the latest report from BJ Medical College, Pune and and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.

According to the report, five patients are from Pune and one is from Nagpur. Out of them, five are females and one is male. Besides, three are from the age group of 20 years to 35 years while the other three are above 50 years of age.

These patients were found Covid positive during 6th June to 12th June 22, the report said, adding all of them recovered in home isolation.

With this, the total tally of BA.4 & BA.5 variant cases found in state have gone up to 25. Pune has reported 15 cases so far followed by Mumbai 5, Nagpur 3 and Thane 2.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the COVID-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 3,260 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 24,639. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,892.