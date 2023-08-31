 Maharashtra: Single-Window Clearance For Self-Redevelopment Projects
Societies across the state that opt for self-redevelopment should expect to get the nod within three months of submission of documents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Tuesday removing hurdles for societies that are opting for self-redevelopment, announcing a single window clearance system within a specified time limit of three months.

Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank to be nodal agency for MMR

The GR stated that the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank will be the nodal agency for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank will be the nodal agency for the rest of Maharashtra. These two financial institutions will provide finance for self-development projects.

In May, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the government’s plans to ease processes for self-redevelopment projects. In July, the government said societies choosing self-redevelopment will pay not more than Rs100 in stamp duty while allotting flats in the newly constructed building.

In another move, the government had also asked officials to issue deemed conveyance for self-redevelopment projects within 30 days of the application. However, not a single proposal has been received by the Maharashtra Cooperative Department from such housing societies for the same.

article-image

