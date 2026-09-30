Maharashtra Shocker: Couple Allegedly Sells Month-Old Baby For ₹1.20 Lakh To Buy Phones, Gold Chain In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Probe Reveals Infant Sold 4 Times Till Now

Couple Allegedly Sells Month-Old Baby For ₹1.20 Lakh To Buy Phones, Gold Chain In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A one-month-old baby was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 1.20 lakh in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with police claiming that the couple used the money to purchase two expensive mobile phones and a gold chain.

The case came to light in the Mukundwadi area and has led to a probe into a suspected inter-state infant trafficking network. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case and are investigating the alleged chain of transactions.

According to the investigation, the baby's parents allegedly handed over the infant to a middlewoman, Seema Reshwal, for Rs 1.20 lakh, reported News18. Police claim the couple later used the money to buy two expensive mobile phones and a gold chain. The items are being seized as part of the investigation.

Infant Sold Multiple Times

The infant was allegedly sold multiple times after the first transaction. Reshwal allegedly sold the baby to Sangeeta Awhad, a resident of Padegaon, for Rs 2.70 lakh. Awhad allegedly then took the child to Nanded and handed him over to Suresh Guntuka, whom police have described as a bogus doctor. According to investigators, Guntuka allegedly purchased the infant for Rs 3.50 lakh.

In the fourth transaction, Guntuka allegedly handed the baby over to his relative Uma Khatkam, a Hyderabad resident, for the same amount of Rs 3.50 lakh. Police said the infant was ultimately traced to Hyderabad and recovered as part of the investigation.

7 Arrested, Including Baby's Parents

Seven people, including the baby's parents and those allegedly involved in the successive transactions, have been arrested. Police are questioning the accused to establish the complete chain of the alleged infant sale and determine the role played by each person.

Cops are also examining whether the accused have links to other cases involving the illegal sale or transfer of infants and whether a larger inter-state trafficking network is involved.

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