Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi’s Wife, Son Seek Pre-Arrest Bail In Disproportionate Assets Case

After the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator Rajan Salvi and his family in connection with alleged disproportionate assets, the legislator’s wife and son have approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail.

DA Case

Salvi has been shown as the prime accused and his wife Anuja and son Shubham have been shown as abettors. The ACB officials alleged that Salvi and his family possessed assets worth Rs3.5 crore more than his known sources of income.

Salvi is a three-time legislator representing Rajapur Assembly constituency from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

"Case registered against Salvi and his family out of political vendetta"

Their plea contends that the case has been registered against Salvi and his family out of political vendetta in view of ensuing elections and sought to be protected from arrest. The probe agency raided Salvi’s residence and he has also been questioned earlier by the ACB.

On Thursday, the plea was listed for hearing before Justice Sarang Kotwal. During the hearing on Thursday, their advocate Rahul Arote told the court that senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola would argue the matter and since he was not available, urged the court to keep the plea for hearing on February 12. Justice Kotwal asked Arote whether he wanted to argue on ad interim relief, he said that Pasbola would argue.

Justice Kotwal recorded that “no ad interim relief” is granted as the same was not pressed for by the advocate for the accused. In a pre-arrest bail plea, an interim relief, in terms of no arrest or no coercive action, is sought for till the court decides on the plea.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have criticised the government on many occasions for selectively targeting their party leaders by misusing probe agencies.

The FIR was registered for offences punishable under sections 12 (abetment of offences), 13 (1) (b) (criminal misconduct by public servant by intentionally enriching illicitly during the period of office) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.