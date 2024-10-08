Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Criticises Congress’ Politics Of Division

Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde |

Jalna: Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde today accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of fostering division through caste-religion-based politics during the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized that voters in Haryana have rejected these divisive tactics, choosing instead the stability and progress offered by a double-engine government—a trend he expects will be replicated in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a press conference in Jalna during the fourth phase of the Jan Samwad Yatra, Dr Shinde said, “Rahul Gandhi attempted to polarize votes with caste hatred wherever he went. However, the people of Haryana have responded decisively, rejecting this politics of division in favour of progress.”

संगणक परिचालक संघटनेतील सदस्यांनी यावेळी भेट घेतली. गेल्या १३ वर्षांपासून ग्रामपंचायत स्तरावर काम करणाऱ्या संगणक परिचालकांना ग्रामपंचायत कर्मचारी दर्जा आणि किमान वेतन देण्याची मागणी प्रलंबित आहे. या मागणीबाबत मुख्यमंत्री मा.ना.श्री. एकनाथजी शिंदे साहेबांशी चर्चा करून लवकरच… pic.twitter.com/tn2PGuck8R — Dr Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde (@DrSEShinde) October 8, 2024

Dr Shrikant Shinde Highlights The Success Of BJP In Haryana

He further highlighted the success of the BJP in Haryana, calling the results a “clear rebuke to Congress and opposition parties indulging in caste politics.” Dr Shinde also dismissed Congress’ claims of constitutional changes as a “fake narrative” used to mislead voters, noting that while the party secured some seats, the NDA formed its third consecutive government at the centre, driven by trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Shinde expressed confidence that the momentum from Haryana would benefit Maharashtra. “The people are seeing the positive impact of a double-engine government—both at the state and national levels—and I am certain that this will reflect in the upcoming Maharashtra elections,” he added.

Dr Shrikant Shinde Heaps Praises On The Mahayuti Govt

Dr. Shinde also praised the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. He highlighted several major initiatives, including the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Lake Ladki, Youth Work Training Scheme, free electricity for farmers, and the Solar Agriculture Pump Scheme.

He also underscored the completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Samriddhi Highway, Atal Setu, and Coastal Road. “Today, Maharashtra is leading the nation in FDI, startups, and infrastructure development, with 52% of the country’s total FDI coming into our state,” Dr. Shinde stated.

He noted that the central government has consistently supported Maharashtra, citing recent assistance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah amounting to Rs. 1,400 crore for farmers. “So far, the Mahayuti government has provided Rs. 12,500 crore in aid to farmers, exceeding NDRF criteria, and ensuring that every request from the state was fully supported by the central government,” Dr. Shinde said, pointing to Maharashtra as a successful example of the double-engine governance model.

“People are satisfied with the Mahayuti’s work over the last two years, and the Chief Minister is focused on delivering positive results for the people despite opposition criticism. I am confident that the Mahayuti will win the upcoming elections with a decisive majority,” he declared.

In his address to Shiv Sena workers and local leaders in Jalna, Dr Shinde was accompanied by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam and former MLA Arjun Khotkar. Dr Shinde also engaged with hundreds of beneficiaries of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, as well as local doctors and lawyers, reaffirming that “this government gives, not one that takes.”