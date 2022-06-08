Maharashtra: Shiv Sena fields Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi for Legislative Council polls

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday fielded Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi for the upcoming June 20 elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray confirmed the names of Shiv Sena candidates for the legislative council.

The polls for the 10 MLC seats shall be held on June 20, ten days after the much keenly contested Rajya Sabha elections for six seats, due on Friday, June 10.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Nationalist Congress Party Congress along with Shiv Sena are also expected to announce their candidates for the MLC elections shortly.

On the other hand, the opposition party BJP declared names of five candidates for the MLC polls.

State Party President Chandrakant Patil said the BJP central office has cleared the Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Y. Darekar, ex-minister Prof Ram S. Shinde, state organisation leader Shrikant Bhartiya, women's wing leader Uma G. Khapre and a sitting member Prasad M. Lad.

Contrary to expectations, the party has decided against fielding BJP national secretary and ex-minister Pankaja Munde, the daughter of former union minister the late Gopinath Munde, and BJP ally and ex-minister Sadabhau Khot.

