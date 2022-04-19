Maharashtra: Shiv Sena demands immediate replacement of damaged electricity meters

Consumers are having a hard time if they apply for new electricity connections and are looking out to change defunct electricity meters as the electricity supply department does not have stocks of electricity meters. In such a scenario, consumers have to buy electricity meters from the market at an exorbitant price.

Under the guidance of Shiv Sena leader Rakesh Gowari from Kamothe met the concerned officials and demanded to make the meters available. “It is the responsibility of authorities to increase the meter stocks. At present, citizens have to buy meters at exorbitant prices,” said Gowari, adding that why should residents buy meters outside while they are paying their bills and service charges. We have made a request to the Executive Engineer of CIDCO to make available meters as soon as possible,” said Gowari.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:52 PM IST