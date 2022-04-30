Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar lash out at BJP, MNS for politics over loudspeakers

Amid raging row over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at separate events on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and MNS for dividing the people of the state on communal lines and thereby diverting their attention from the current issues such as hunger, inflation and unemployment. DCM alleged that the politics over use of loudspeakers has been launched at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has initiated a slew of steps to revive the economy and restore normalcy affected due to the coronavirus pandemic in the last two and half years.

DCM Pawar called upon the people to foil efforts by (BJP and MNS) to damage social harmony in the state.

Pawar at the function in Mumbai strongly criticised BJP and MNS for raking up Hindutva and spearheading the Hanuman Chalisa campaign by demanding removal of loudspeakers from mosques. ‘’Will this help address current issues such as hunger, unemployment and inflation? Attempts are being made to divide people on communal lines and thereby achieve political mileage. However, the thoughts of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar are crucial to keep communal and social harmony in the state,’’ he noted.

On the other hand, DCM Ajit Pawar at Solapur said as per the Supreme Court order the use of loudspeakers is permitted from 6 am to 10 pm and it is banned from 10 pm to 6 am. ‘’However, these curbs are relaxed on 15 days till 12 midnight in Maharashtra. If loudspeakers will have to be removed from the mosques as done in Uttar Pradesh then the use of loudspeakers during morning rituals including Kakad Aarti in the temples including Sai Baba temple at Shirdi will have to be stopped. Therefore, the removal of loudspeakers will not be restricted to mosques but to temples and other places too,’’ clarified Pawar’s nephew. He said other rituals in temples performed with the use of loudspeakers will also be stopped.

DCM Ajit Pawar reminded the MNS chief that his party has in the past 14 legislators but most of them have deserted the party.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:32 PM IST