 Maharashtra Set To Launch India's First Quantum & Deep-Tech Policies
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Maharashtra Set To Launch India's First Quantum & Deep-Tech Policies

Maharashtra is set to become the first Indian state to introduce dedicated Quantum Technology and Deep-Tech policies, announced CM Fadnavis. The initiatives aim to attract investment, boost startups, and promote research in AI, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing. They also target high-skilled job creation and positioning Maharashtra as a global tech hub. Policies await Cabinet approval.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
Maharashtra Set To Launch India's First Quantum & Deep-Tech Policies
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai:  Maharashtra is set to become the first state in the country to introduce dedicated policies for both quantum technology and the broader deep-tech ecosystem, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday.

According to Fadnavis, the implementation of the policies is expected to attract significant investments in advanced technology sectors while strengthening Maharashtra’s innovation ecosystem. The move is also aimed at fostering cutting-edge research and encouraging the growth of startups and enterprises working in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and other deep-tech domains.

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The Chief Minister said the initiatives would play a crucial role in accelerating research, innovation, investment and the creation of high-skilled jobs in emerging technology sectors. He described the policies as part of the state's larger vision to transform Maharashtra into a global technology hub.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis approved the state's first-ever Maharashtra Quantum Policy and Maharashtra Deep Tech Policy, aimed at positioning the state as a leader in next-generation technologies. The two policies are expected to receive final approval at an upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Minister Ashish Shelar and senior government officials were present at the meeting.

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