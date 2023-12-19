Maharashtra: Sedition Charges Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Dropped

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

The charge of sedition filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and M.P. Sanjay Raut has been dropped by the state police. On December 11, the Yavatmal police had registered the case against him on the complaint of a local BJP activist. The complaint pertained to an article penned by Raut in his weekly column "Rok Thok" in the party mouthpiece "Saamna," which made certain grave allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 124(A) (sedition), 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes).

The charge of sedition was dropped after the police sought legal opinion. In fact, the state police could have been pulled up for contempt of the Supreme Court since it had invoked IPC section 124(A) despite the apex court directing all states in May last year to refrain from applying this section since it was under challenge.

Additionally, the Centre had assured the court that it was reconsidering this particular section. The validity of this section has been challenged since it apparently violated Constitutional guarantees pertaining to freedom of speech.