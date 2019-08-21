Maharashtra: Security guard’s rifle goes off by mistake, 4 hurt

Jalgaon: A security guard's gun accidentally went off on Tuesday afternoon at a Central Bank branch at Varangaon taluka, Bhusawal. The guard had been trying to unlock his gun and mistakenly pressed the trigger.
Lalchand Chaudhary is a security guard with Central Bank at Varangaon taluka. At the time of the incident, there were quite a few customers present at the bank, as it was a normal working day.
Around 2.30 pm, Chaudhary was on duty when suddenly his double-barrelled gun got locked. As he was trying to unlock it, the weapon accidentally went off and a bullet was fired.
The bullet first hit Pramila Vasant Lohar, a resident of Talvel. Shobha Prakash Mali, Kalabai Chaudhary and Radheshyam Chhabildas Jaiswal, a resident of Varangaon, also were injured.
