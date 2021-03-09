Maharashtra Security Force sets age limit for guards at 58 years

In a move to ensure better vigilance, swiftness and security to its clients, the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), which provides security guards to as many as 160 organisations and government bodies across the state, set the age limit of guards serving in the force to 58 years after a recent board meeting. MSF has around 9,500 men providing security to various organisations and government bodies across the state. As per the Managing Director of MSF Sanjay Pandey, until now, the age limit to serve as guards was not defined and some cases were found wherein people over the age of 65 years were serving in the force.

Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) was established in 2010 to provide better protection and security to the state government and central government offices, undertakings and employees, public sector undertakings in the state of Maharashtra, vital installations, financial institutions, religious institutions and educational institutions, amongst others. MSSC has raised a security force called Maharashtra Security Force. This well trained force is actively engaged in providing security and protection to various institutions and organisations spread all over Maharashtra. MSSC is a corporate body, headed by an IPS officer of the director general of police rank, who is also the vice chairman and managing director of the corporation.

"There have been some instances wherein we had found that some of the guards serving in the MSF were well beyond the age of 60 years to 65 years. The age limit of the guards was not properly defined. A board meeting of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) was conducted recently. In the said meeting, we have decided that the age limit for the guards to work in the MSF would be 58 years," IPS officer Sanjay Pandey told the Free Press Journal.

Another officer said that fixing the age limit for guards employed by MSF is a positive move to ensure better vigilance, agility and security to the clients.

Some of the clients of the MSF are Customs Office at Wadala, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Security and Exchange Board of India Bhavan at BKC, World Trade Center at Cuffe Parade, Reserve Bank of India Head Office at Fort, Central Bureau of Investigation and several banks, including the Reserve Bank of India.